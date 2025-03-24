Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action to back demands in a new contract.
Unifor Local 444 reports 98 per cent of those who voted have given the union strike authorization.
The two sides met last week to exchange proposals to officially begin contract negotiations.
The current deal expires April 3rd and covers about 1500 workers.
Attention Caesars Members
Local 444 Caesars members sent a strong message with a 98% strike authorization vote!
With this mandate, your bargaining committee is committed to securing a fair deal before the April 2 (11:59 PM) deadline.
Your support strengthens our voice!