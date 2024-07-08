Construction will begin this summer on a $31 million renovation and expansion of Windsor Regional Hospital's cardiac catheterization lab.

Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, announced Monday in Windsor that the tender for the project has been approved for the construction of 17,000 square feet of space to provide a new and modernized catheterization lab suite at the hospital's Ouellette Campus.

The funding for the project was first announced in January 2023.

Karen Riddell, interim hospital president and chief executive officer, says this is a milestone marking a new era for healthcare in Windsor-Essex.

"This is not just a brick-and-mortar facility; it's a beacon of hope for our patients experiencing cardiovascular disease," she says. "It's really a testament to our community's resilience. With this program expansion, we look forward to enhancing cardiac care, continuing to save lives, and ensuring a healthier future for our patients."

The larger space and 24-hour service will allow hospital staff to complete more vital cardiac procedures.

The renovation will also include the addition of a second catheterization table to provide additional care, reduce wait times for both urgent and elective procedures, and ensure timely access to essential services in the region.

Medical Director for the Catheterization Lab, Dr. Ali Bagherli, says cardiovascular disease is very common in this region.

"Last year alone, we performed more than 2,200 angiograms, 700 angioplasty procedures, and over 300 cases of STEMI," he says. "STEMI are basically patients who present the most serious form of heart attack requiring urgent intervention."

Windsor Regional Hospital is one of 20 Regional Cardiac Care Centres in Ontario that provides a range of advanced cardiac services to diagnose and treat both common and complex heart and blood vessel problems.

Vice President of Critical Care, Nicole Krywionek, says for the patients, it means shorter wait times and fewer delays.

"Really, what the second table is going to do is allow for routine maintenance to not cause any downtime or emergency downtime that we have. So it's going to continue the same level of service, and we'll see a natural increase in service and reduce delays," she says.

Construction is expected to be completed in July 2026.

The current lab will continue to operate during the construction of the new facility.