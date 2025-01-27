Windsor council has voted to amend the hybrid work program for city staff that will result in city employees working fewer days a week from home.

During Monday's meeting, the council voted to direct the chief administrative officer to set a minimum requirement of four anchor days in the office, indicating that no employee can work from home more than one day per week, down from the current two days.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to work from home, and when restrictions were slowly lifted, the city developed and implemented the hybrid work program on Jan. 26, 2023, which provides discretion to the CAO to prescribe minimum requirements for anchor days, per department, with the intention of reviewing and adjusting the program as necessary.

According to administration, the city currently has 3,257 employees, with 527 work-from-home applications approved.

The average number of hybrid days currently being utilized is 1.67, with several departments operating below average.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told the meeting he sometimes has a hard time getting a hold of people when they're not at their desk and raised concerns about what the same situation is like for developers and other city customers.

CUPE 543 represents the city's inside workers, the vast majority impacted by the hybrid work program.

Patrick Murchison, President of CUPE 543, says he's glad council didn't completely eliminate the program.

Murchison says several of his members are currently using the full two days at home.

"They find it better and beneficial. They can still go into work and be productive, even if they have a cold. They don't come into the workplace and spread that cold," he says.

Murchison says the fight's not over and hopes they can get some bargaining language on the issue in the future.

The COA is also directed to change the hybrid work program and procedure and to make such changes within eight weeks to allow for a transition period.

The city plans to review the decision over the next year.