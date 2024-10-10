A member of city council wants to explore the idea of selling a section of one East Windsor park to allow for residential development.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that around 20 per cent of Kinsmen Norman Road Park could be sold to allow for development.

"There's sort of a south-end portion of the park that was never used even before. Put maybe three houses on Olive Road and three houses on Norman Road," he says.

Kaschak says that funds from the sale of the land could be used to improve the amenities within the park, which would be a win-win.

"If lots are going for $225,000 to $250,000, sell six lots; you're at $1.5 million. We might need $800,000 to $1 million to put in a walking track, basketball court, and a little soccer area," he says. "Now we have a little money left over that could be put into the city finances."

Kaschak says that they're going to have an upcoming open house to let the public have a say on the idea.

"We're going to get this a little more laid out, maybe some renderings," he says. "Moving forward, I'm hoping to maybe do this in November sometime so the public has a good say. Then we'll bring those comments and concerns back to administration to do a report and see if we can move on this in 2025."

Kinsmen Norman Road Park is located at 1730 Olive Rd., not far from Pillette Road.

The park was established in 1954.