A Windsor city councillor is expecting a busy weekend for the downtown core.

"I think the downtown will be hopping all of Saturday evening as well so it's just going to be a fun filled day everywhere in the downtown core on Saturday," says Ward 10 city councillor Jim Morrison.



He believes with the success of night one of the NFL draft in Detroit, the fun and excitement will spill over to Windsor for the city's draft celebrations on Saturday.

"I think a lot of people are going to see all those people in Detroit and say you know what, I want to get involved in the draft and be part of it in some way and maybe that might be a lot of people over there and there might be some hassles that go with it," says Morrison. "So I think you're going to see some people say let's just stay in Windsor and enjoy all the festivities."

The city is teaming up with the NFL to host a "NFL Draft Party" on the front yard of city hall from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.



The party includes appearances from former and current NFL players, NFL-themed interactive games, a draft viewing area, as well as a free football skills and coaching clinic for local youth.



Following the draft party, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting an all-ages block party on Ouellette Avenue from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. that will include on-street live entertainment.





Morrison says it's going to be an exciting Saturday for the downtown core.



"There's going to be lots of minor football people are going to be there, NFL stars that have come from this region are going to be there," says Morrison. "So I think it's going to be a great activity at city hall and then I think it will spread into the evening. At 6 o'clock, it moves over to Ouellette where it's going to be a street party. The road will be closed."



He says it's a fun event for the city.



"Let's have some fun," says Morrison. "I mean that's what this is all about. It's a great opportunity for us to join with Detroit and a lot of people will spill over to Windsor. Our hotels are booked and so these folks are going to be looking for some fun in our city as well as Detroit."

Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for the DWBIA block party.

The Jody Raffoul Band, Huttch, Royce Da 5'9, Nasaan, and Daniel Hex will all be performing at the block party.



The city is also offering free parking at Lot 11, at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and McDougall Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Round one of the NFL Draft took place Thursday night in downtown Detroit.



The NFL draft continues Friday evening and on Saturday.



