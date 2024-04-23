The City of Windsor is going to offer some free parking to people heading downtown for NFL Draft festivities.

During Monday's meeting, council supported a motion from Ward 10's Jim Morrison who asked if administration could waive parking tickets and fees downtown for Saturday, April 27.

The city agreed to provide free parking in Lot 11, located at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and McDougall Street, right near City Hall.

The parking in that municipal lot will be free from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. this coming Saturday.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in downtown Detroit, with the first round taking place on Thursday night.

The Downtown Windsor BIA will also host an all-ages block party in celebration of the NFL Draft.

On Saturday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for a full slate of on-street live entertainment.

The evening event follows a full day of happenings at City Hall including NFL Canada Fan Experience, NFL Draft Viewing, NFL Fan Competitions, NFL Player Appearances, and Football Skills and Coaching Clinic.