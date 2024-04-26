Day two of the NFL Draft is Friday in downtown Detroit.

The first day of the three-day event on Thursday drew thousands of football fans to the Motor City, and more of the same is expected today as the selection process continues for the teams across the league.

Brandon from Ypsilanti, Michigan, says the draft is something everyone has been waiting for.

"I think Detroit is on the come up right now for a lot of great things, and this is a big start to put us on the world map," he says.

The draft stage is near Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park along Woodward Avenue, and the celebrations stretch all the way to Hart Plaza, along the Detroit River, where the NFL Fan Experience is located.

Green Bay Packers fan Peter Olsen flew seven hours from Palmer, Alaska, for the draft and thinks everything is set up so well.

"We're staying all three days, we'll be here probably two of the days for sure. We're going to catch a Tigers game as well," he says.

Michigan's Lawrence Kased brought his sons downtown for the draft and called the atmosphere amazing.

"This looks better than the Super Bowl did. It's nice and clean, organized, friendly. You can't beat it,' he says.

Chargers fan George travelled all the way from San Diego for the draft to support his team and says everything is organized so well.

"Oh man, it's pretty awesome. I walked all the way to the riverfront, a lot of people and a lot of activities," he says.

Windsor's Dino Venosa says for the past 15 years, his friends have been going to John Max to watch the NFL Draft but had to cross the border for this one.

"We won't experience this again at our age, at 50, or 48; my buddy is 60. We're not going to experience this again, our kids, maybe in the next 10 or 15 years. By the time it comes back here in Detroit, we'll be too old. Might as well enjoy this at our age now," he says.

Venosa says what they've done in Detroit is incredible, but he also plans to enjoy draft festivities in Windsor.

"I am going to try and support Windsor back home on Saturday," he says. "I think that's important; we spread our money everywhere, right."

The Downtown Windsor BIA will host an all-ages block party in celebration of the NFL Draft.

On Saturday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue will be shut down to traffic for a full slate of on-street live entertainment.

The evening event follows a full day of happenings at City Hall, including the NFL Canada Fan Experience, NFL Draft Viewing, NFL Fan Competitions, NFL Player Appearances, and Football Skills and Coaching Clinic.