Windsor city council will be asked today to approve adding electric vehicle chargers along Windsor's waterfront.

Council meets this morning with one item on the agenda to approve the proposed one-year pilot project with a third-party operator to expand EV charging station infrastructure.

Administration is recommending council approve entering into the agreement with FLO-TELUS to install these stations.

This partnership with FLO-TELUS allows each company to expand its network by including a cellular antenna on each electric vehicle charging station. This collaboration not only brings enhanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but also improved mobile connectivity along Windsor's riverfront.

It is recommended that three dual-connector, level 2 EV charging stations be installed at Legacy Beacon, Dieppe Gardens in Lot 5, and the Casino Riverfront in Lot 34.

Kieran McKenize, ward 9 city councillor, says having these stations available is crucial as Windsor is going to be 'ground-zero' for the auto industry and the production of EV batteries.

"We need to be able to have that capacity, and we need to be able to as a community to walk that walk, and to be one of the leaders in all of Canada, and if not North America and the world, in terms of being able to create the opportunity for people to easily make that choice to switch from a combustion engine to an electric vehicle."



He says over the one-year pilot project the data would be collected and presented to council for updates.



"The most important part of this process is the data that is going to be gathered, what it's going to tell us about where we are currently with respect to usage and adoption of electric vehicle technology in our community. And we'll be able to see that over the year - the extend to which in we anticipate that the usage will rise as time goes by."



McKenize says there would be no financial burden to the city for the partnership.



"The company, and it's a good partnership, but the company is involved in this partnership because they see revenue opportunity. I see revenue opportunity as well. So, it'll be interesting to see the comparison between the cost and the revenues that are generated, and I know that there's something that we're bringing to the table, the municipality, that has value which is the space."



If approved by council, the stations will be owned and operated by FLO-TELUS, and FLO-TELUS will pay for the equipment and installation costs.

The charging cost to drivers at these three stations is unknown at this time.

If approved, these electric vehicle charging stations are expected to be operational in by winter 2024.

Council meets at 10 a.m.