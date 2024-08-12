The 2025 budget for the Windsor Public Library (WPL) will be on the agenda as the board of directors meets Tuesday.

Administration recommends an operating budget of $9,526,043, which reflects a $457,615 or a 5.05 per cent increase over 2024.



The recently ratified collective agreement includes the integration of Sunday hours into the regular work week, which is also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.



City councillor and board chair Mark McKenzie says the budget increase in unavoidable without cuts to service.



"Obviously with adding Sunday's there was a little bit of an increase in costs there, but mainly it's a result of salary and wage increases and just changes to other consisting costs. We know even as a municipality we know the cost of everything is going up. Inflation is up, so unfortunately it's just something that we can't really avoid."



He says also included in the budget increase is security for the Central Branch downtown.



"That was something that staff and patrons were really bringing to us and saying 'you know we're having some concerns at the Central Library with some homelessness, some drug use and some violent behaviour from some individuals', and so we've tried to address that by having more security there."



McKenzie says costs are up everywhere, however he says the board will look at ways to save where they can.



"At the end of the day, we don't want to be closing branches. We don't want to be laying off staff, we don't want to reduce any services right. And that was one thing that I said as well when I became chair. I said if anything we want to make services better for the community right, we want to start evolving with the times and changing some things so that way we can be more accessible to the public. Luckily most of the people around the council table agree with me as well."



Upon board approval, the 2025 budget will be sent to council for final approval.



The WPL board meets Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

