Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's assistance following an assault early Saturday morning.

Police state that three 20-year-old men had left an establishment shortly after midnight Saturday and were walking on King Street West.

In the area of King and 4th Street a second group of unknown men confronted the first group, and a fight allegedly took place.

Police state that the two groups did not know each other.

After the fight finished, an officer who was patrolling the area was approached and made aware of the assault. Several officers then responded to the area but were unable locate the suspects.

One man was transported to Public General Hospital for his injuries and later released.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.