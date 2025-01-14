NEW YORK - Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration next week and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other performers at the inaugural will include two of the president-elect's musical favorites: country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Underwood launched her career on "American Idol."

She is scheduled to perform shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

The Village People's hits "YMCA" and "Macho Man" are some of Trump's favorite songs to close out his rallies.

The band will perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls and a rally he's holding in Washington the day before he's sworn in.