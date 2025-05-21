The Canada Safety Council is urging the public to be cautious and providing tips around swimming this year.

Lewis Smith, Manager of National Projects with Canada Safety Council, says there are 400 water-related deaths yearly across the country.

Smith states that two-thirds of all drowning's annually happen between May and September - and it's important to talk about it.

The body of a 15-year-old swimmer was recovered in waters near Sandpoint Beach Monday afternoon. The body of the boy was found by an OPP dive team in the area west of the beach where he disappeared Sunday afternoon.

Smith states it's important to ensure there is supervision when swimming - especially when lifeguards aren't present. He adds it's important to be aware of your swimming limits, and to never consume alcohol prior to swimming.

He says it's difficult when it's early in the beach season.

"In situations like these where it's a bit too early in the season for the lifeguards to be out, where it's not a critical mass of folks who necessarily want to be out in the water, but just real avid enthusiasts. And so what ends up happening there is folks end up either swimming alone, or with limited supervision. That's one of the key factors to a lot of water-related fatalities."

Smith says the water is still very cold and hypothermia can kick in very quick.

"Cold water elicits a natural response from the body which causes it to shut down a lot quicker. And of course when you factor that in, and combine it with the effort it takes to tread water, to stay above water, it stands to reason that as the body starts shutting down the ability to tread becomes that much harder, and factor in something like strong currents, you've got a cocktail for disaster."

He says supervision at beaches is a very important factor.

"Statistics points to 20 per cent of all deaths between 15 and 19-years-old being unsupervised. So, that's one in five people who go swimming unsupervised who end up being swept away, or having water that is above their ability to swim."

Smith adds that it's important to not instill fear of water to kids, and to teach them not only how to swim, but also how to approach situations such as drowning's.

Talks of improving safety at the beach has been discussed numerous times, specifically since last May when two swimmers - a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old - drowned near Sandpoint.

The city then installed an eight-foot fence near the western end of the beach and installed warning signs.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News on Tuesday morning that he believes council will need to have a discussion about potentially closing the beach.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides