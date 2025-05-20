Lots of questions following the latest drowning near Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

Speaking on Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens thinks council will have to have a discussion about possibly closing down the beach.

"Despite all of our best efforts, to see that this happens again it's just so sad and so disheartening and the question is what can we do," says Dilkens.

He's reacting after the drowning death of a 15-year-old boy.

The teen's body was recovered by an OPP dive team around noon Monday.

According to police, his body was recovered in the area west of the beach where he disappeared Sunday afternoon.

Dilkens says he's not sure what else the city can do.

"If you've been to Sandpoint Beach after what happened last year, we doubled the height of the fence, we made it 70 metres longer, we put up lots of signs with pictures on it saying no swimming," says Dilkens.

He says he doesn't use the beach but people do.

"I don't use it and I don't know a lot of people who do but every time I drive by there, it's busy," he says. "So there are a lot of people who enjoy that facility and the question is, how can we keep it available and keep it as safe as possible."

Dilkens believes council will have to talk about the beach's future.

"It's a conversation worth having because if the signs and the 8 foot fence and if the normal things aren't enough to stop people from undertaking this kind of risky behaviour, what can we do or what should we do and that's probably a conversation worth having around the city council table," says Dilkens.

Last May, two swimmers — a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old — drowned near Sandpoint.

Following last year's incident, the city installed an eight-foot fence near the western end of the beach, enhancing the existing fence.

The city also installed warning signs.

Since the beach opened in 1980, nine people have drowned in the water near Sandpoint Beach.