The body of a 15-year-old swimmer has been recovered in waters near Sandpoint Beach.

Windsor Police say an OPP dive team found the body of the boy around noon Monday in the area where he went missing the day before.

Police say he and another teen were swimming just west of Sandpoint around 3 Sunday afternoon when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The other teen flagged down a nearby boater and called for police assistance.

The Windsor Police Marine Unit began a search along with the Coast Guard, Canadian Armed Forces and the OPP.