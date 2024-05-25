Windsor Police have recovered the bodies of two missing swimmers at Sandpoint Beach.

Police posted to social media that shortly before 8 p.m. Friday the bodies were recovered.

On Thursday evening police responded to a report of possible drowning's at the beach, located in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.

Officers had stated that two men were swimming just west of the beach when they suddenly went underwater and did not resurface.

A search was quickly initiated by the Windsor Police Marine Unit and drones. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, and the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards were also involved in the efforts, which continued throughout the day Friday alongside the Ontario Provincial Police's dive team.

Police had described the two individuals as East Indian, and in their 20's.

St. Clair College posted to social media Friday evening after hearing that one of the men, Rohit Dheer, was a St. Clair graduate.

They say they are saddened to hear of the passing of Dheer, and their thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both men during this time.

The other victim has been identified as 26-year-old Yogesh Bajgai.

Chuda Bajgai, the uncle of Yogesh, tells CTV Windsor that his nephew was a hardworking man.

Windsor Police state that the deaths of the two men are not being treated as suspicious.