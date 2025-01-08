Longtime cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc will not be running to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as head of the Liberals, he announced in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.
LeBlanc — who’s been an MP since 2000 and ran for the leadership in 2008 before dropping out to support Michael Ignatieff — wrote he is “enormously grateful” for those who’ve encouraged him to run.
“While I am extremely grateful for the encouragement and the expressions of support I have received from caucus colleagues and Liberals across the country, I have decided not to be a candidate in the Liberal Party of Canada’s upcoming leadership race,” he wrote.
Trudeau announced Monday he’s stepping down from the party’s leadership, but staying on as prime minister until a new leader is selected through what he called a “robust, nationwide, competitive process.”
Liberal MPs, meanwhile, are meeting in Ottawa today for the first time since Trudeau’s announcement he’s stepping down.
More to come.
Please see my statement regarding the Liberal Party of Canada’s upcoming leadership race: pic.twitter.com/WaqciWRsrC— Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) January 8, 2025