A major intersection is reopening after months of construction.

ENWIN Utilities has announced the reopening of the Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East intersection.

It will reopen Friday evening.

The project started in May 2024 and was expected to finish by the fall of 2024 but was delayed to the spring of 2025 and delayed again to the summer of 2025.

The work included the installation of a new 1200mm Central Corridor Feedermain, as well as other upgrades to the roadways.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie has been vocal about the delays but says the reopening is good news for motorists, businesses and home owners in the area.

He says he's happy the work is done.

"I know residents are going to be happy that this is finally completed as well," he says. "I mean that's like one of the busiest intersections in the city, if not the busiest intersection in the city. Of course you got Windsor Assembly Plant there as well which makes it even busier. So this is good news right, it's good news. I wish that it was done sooner and I wish there was more communication with the public and with myself."

McKenzie says the reopening will ease traffic issues in south Walkerville.

"There's been so much congestion there and then we had, a couple days ago where the lights at that intersection were completely off which caused even more chaos but residents are going to be happy about this," says McKenzie. "It's a very busy intersection, not only Windsor Assembly Plant, of course you got Met hospital there, you got schools, it's a neighbourhood.

He says the project was delayed.

"This was suppose to be done in 2024," says McKenzie. "It got pushed to the spring of 2025, now it's summer of 2025, so they're really behind on this project but I'm glad it's finally wrapped up."

There were lane reductions in the area and no left turns were allowed at the intersection during the construction period.

Along with the intersection, the work impacted several surrounding roads, including Memorial Drive, Turner Road, Factoria Road, Milloy Street, and Chandler Road, all near the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

In March, Tecumseh Road East was completely closed west of the Walker Road intersection to the east side of the Byng Road intersection for the installation of a feedermain.