The completion date for a construction project around Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road in Windsor is being pushed back again.

The Tecumseh Road East infrastructure renewal project was scheduled to be completed by July but is now scheduled for completion in August due to additional work that's been identified.

An ENWIN spokesperson tells AM800 News that while performing road restoration work, it was identified that additional repairs are required in order to ensure the long-term durability of the roadway.

This work is being completed now, while traffic controls are already in place, to help avoid future disruptions and is anticipated to reduce the need for further major maintenance or construction in the coming years.

Traffic on the west side of Walker Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction, controlled by traffic signals in late June. No left turns will be permitted at the Tecumseh/Walker intersection during this time.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie calls this latest delay ridiculous, given it was supposed to be done in Fall 2024.

"We heard back in March; they said it would be eight to 12 weeks, which would put it at the end of May. The end of May has come and gone. We were told it would be maybe the beginning or mid-July; now we're hearing it's going to be August," he says.

The current work is the continuation of a project that started in May 2024, and it includes a new 1,200-meter-long concrete water main, along with road paving and surface restoration.

Along with the intersection, the work has impacted several surrounding roads, including Memorial Drive, Turner Road, Factoria Road, Milloy Street, and Chandler Road, all near the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

McKenzie says he's hearing from residents every day about this project.

"You have people who are speeding up and down these residential streets now trying to avoid the delays that you're seeing on Walker Road and Tecumseh Road because of this never-ending construction project," he says."

McKenzie says he doesn't understand why this project is taking so long.

"Something needs to be done here; there need to be timelines that are set in these contracts. If these contractors can't hit these timelines, these deadlines, then they should be penalized for it. You see that in other municipalities and in the states as well," he says.