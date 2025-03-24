A road closure on one of, if not, the busiest roads in Windsor will take place over three days starting Monday.

Tecumseh Road East will be completely closed west of the Walker Road intersection to the east side of the Byng Road intersection for the installation of a feedermain.

This is part of the work that resumed last week.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie says he was caught off guard by this closure and adds that he's disappointed in the lack of communication from construction officials.

"I understand that the work does need to get done, but again, I'm all about having open dialog, open communication, and just informing residents because that's normally why residents get upset, is that they just say well we didn't even know about it, right, we couldn't plan for this," he said. "So again, just give people the proper notice, and normally, people are okay with it at the end of the day."

He says the closure will cause access issues for surrounding businesses.

"You got Windsor Regional Met Campus there as well, so it's going to cause some issues for access to the hospital," McKenzie said. "You got a lot of schools and businesses there. Penalty Box is right on the corner so I'm sure they're going to be frustrated by this as well, but yeah, let's just you know hope that it only takes two or three days to get this done, and then hopefully, they'll have that road back open."

McKenzie called for patience among residents and motorists.

"Try to avoid the area if you can, and try not to be cutting down some of those side streets because again they are residential areas," he said. "There's elementary schools down there, hospital, so let's just try to be patient during all of this."

You're asked to follow the posted detours.

No left turns will be allowed at the Walker/Tecumseh intersection in any direction, except westbound on Tecumseh Road, left turns will be permitted southbound onto Walker.