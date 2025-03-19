Construction barrels and workers are back at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.

Crews are back finishing up work that was not completed last fall, including the installation of a watermain.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on the south side of Tecumseh Road between Turner Road and Factoria Road, controlled by traffic signals at Walker Road.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie is asking for patience from motorists.

"Try not to be cutting down those side streets as well," he said. "Those were a lot of the complaints that I was getting from residents last year as well, was that they were turning off of Tecumseh Road or Walker Road and then they were cutting down Seneca, or cutting down Vimy, Lens, and cutting down Byng Road, and Mohawk, so try not to do that because you have got to remember those are residential areas."

No left turns are allowed at the Walker/Tecumseh intersection in any direction during the construction period.

He says those needing to turn left will need to follow the posted detours.

"That was another issue is what was slowing down traffic is you had these people who weren't following that no left turn, and so they were trying to make a left turn lane in a construction zone, which then would block up traffic, people would then have to sit through another whole light cycle, and so just follow the rules," McKenzie said. "I understand it's frustrating, but again it's some short term pain for some long term gain."

McKenzie says construction was suppose to be completed last year.

"Unfortunately one of the contractors that was hired ended up not being able, I guess, do the work as they said they were going to be able to actually do it," he said. "So again it experienced a significant delay there."

McKenzie says he's hopeful the work can be completed within six to eight weeks.