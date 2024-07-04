LONDON - An exit poll suggests that Britain's Labour Party is headed for a landslide victory in a parliamentary election.

Voters appear to be punishing the governing Conservatives after 14 years of economic and political upheaval.

The poll released moments after voting closed Thursday indicated that center-left Labour's leader Keir Starmer will be the country's next prime minister.

He will face a jaded electorate impatient for change against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

The historic defeat for the Conservatives leaves the party depleted and in disarray and will likely spark a contest to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as leader.