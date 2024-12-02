A popular 90's group is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

Boyz II Men will perform on The Colosseum stage on Friday, March 14.

The R&B group held at sold-out show at the casino this past March.

The trio, which includes Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, has sold 64 million albums over three decades.

The group has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, and three Billboard Awards.

Some of the band's hits include "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," "One Sweet Day," and "Motownphilly."

Presale tickets go on sale this Thursday, while tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Presale runs from 10 AM Thursday, December 5 until 9:45 AM Friday, December 6. Use code TMBOYZ to get… pic.twitter.com/qnrzHuw3gY — Caesars Windsor (@CaesarsWindsor) December 2, 2024