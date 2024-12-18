The Windsor Essex Bike Community (WEBC) went before Amherstburg council Monday night seeking approval to move forward with the planning and design of phase 3 of the mountain bike trail project at the Libro Centre.

The group first approached the town in 2022 with a vision to create a safe trail network that was inclusive, for all ages and skill levels of riders and provided a new and unique mountain bike experience for residents in Amherstburg and the surrounding area.

Over 5km of trails were constructed during phases one and two, at virtually no cost to the town, with the group fundraising $100,000 to date.

Phase one opened in June 2023, and phase two opened in July 2024.

WEBC founder James Braakman told council that their approval would allow them to start approaching donors.

"We've estimated that the trail will cost approximately $30,000 to construct and WEBC will look to fundraise the entire amount just like phase one and phase two construction costs, so mostly importantly again this would be zero dollars from local tax payers or from the Town of Amherstburg."

He said the new trails could become a visitor attraction in the town.

"Phase three would really help grow our WEBC youth program and really from our organization standpoint, that's probably our biggest priority and something we're really excited about. Phase three would also make the Libro Centre trails the largest mountain bike trail network in all of Essex County."

He told council that there could be opportunities down the road to host revenue generating events.

"By adding phase three it would be a much more functional trail network and it would allow the Libro trails to host races, skill clinics and large-scale events that we've never hosted before, which again could create a lot of money for the town and a tourism draw."

Braakman said the group was hoping to complete construction by spring or summer 2025.

Construction was also conditional on council's ultimate approval of the Libro Centre master plan, that is expected to take place at some point in April 2025, once all user groups have provided feedback.

Council unanimously passed the group's request.

WEBC is a registered non-profit organization that advocates for the development and improvement of cycling trails and promotion of healthy active living within the Windsor Essex Community.