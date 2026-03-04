The City of Windsor says work on the Banwell Road/E.C. Row Expressway interchange is steadily progressing, even through recent cold weather.

Crews have continued advancing key parts of the new overpass structure.

Patrick Robitaille, project administrator with the city engineering department, said the frigid temperatures haven’t stopped construction from moving forward.

"We've gotten the abutment walls and the centre pier almost completed for the pass overpass there at the intersection," he said.

"We're expecting the precast girders to be delivered the week of March 23, so we just want to give a heads up to motorists to expect some lane restrictions that week."

Drivers can expect alternating daytime lane restrictions on the E.C. Row Expressway during girder installation, plus overnight full closures between Banwell and Lesperance.

Eastbound lanes will be closed March 23-24, and westbound lanes closed from March 25-26.

The city says additional alternating restrictions will continue for about two weeks for deck-construction falsework.

Robitaille said progress continues on the new 900mm diameter watermain, which is currently being installed from south of the Mulberry Drive and Banwell Road roundabout.

"We just crossed under E.C. Row. We had a [steel] casing installed there back in the fall, so that watermain is now crossed under E.C. Row, we're making our way south on that," Robitaille said.

"Things are going great. The overpass is our main focus right now. We should start to see once things thaw out a little bit better we're going to be working on the approaches to the overpass as well."

He asked for continued patience from motorists.

"Keep an eye out for crews members. They do have to cross the street. They all have families too," said Robitaille.

"Just keep in mind take it slowly through there, be patient, and we'll get through this all together. Everything is looking promising and it's a good thing coming."

Last week, more noise exemptions were granted by city council.

The exemption allows for construction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday thru Saturday to help complete the project.

Phase one of the $110-million overpass project started last September .

Robitaille said the overall project remains on schedule for full completion in 2028:

At times last year, the work caused major traffic delays, and Windsor police also asked motorists to avoid the area due to significant traffic congestion and reported increases in collisions.

The province has committed $68.8 million for the infrastructure project.