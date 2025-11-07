Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says work is well underway on the Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway Interchange and Corridor improvement project.

The city, along with the Ontario Government, held a news conference Friday morning to highlight the ongoing work in the area.

The $110-million overpass interchange project started in mid-September and included the removal of the traffic signals as well as the installation of temporary traffic signals.

The project is being done in phases, with the first phase also including the realignment of culverts and ditches, the widening of the shoulder and median and the start of bridge abutments for the overpass.

Dilkens says it's a massive project.

"Certainly the dollar amount is huge, about $110 million, and to have the support of the province and so many other partners, it's really a great day to see it come together," says Dilkens.

He says it's a transformational project for the city.

"There will be some pain for the next couple of years while the construction happens," he says. "Everyone appreciates that there's been a lot of money put into the ground – $6 billion – to help support NextStar get their factory operational, and we want to make sure that we can support that operation as it continues to grow, and this Banwell-E.C. Row interchange is a significant part of that."

Dilkens says there was already some pain at Banwell and E.C. Row with backups during peak times.

He says the project will help resolve issues in the area and meet future needs at the intersection.

"Almost 17,000 cars use that intersection each and every day, and so this will take a couple of years," says Dilkens. "There's going to be some closures and some slower movements at that intersection. So just keep in mind, the men and women who are wearing vests doing the construction work out there, they want to go home at the end of the day and have dinner with their families. Let's just practice a little bit of patience because when it's done, it's going to be beautiful.

Ontario's Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP joined Dilkens Friday morning on Banwell Road.

The province has committed $68.8 million for the infrastructure project.

Since the start of the project, there have been lane closures on the expressway and a rally calling for policy changes to support the Canadian steel industry.

Windsor police have also been busy since the start, responding to multiple collisions in the area.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area because of the construction project.

Construction is expected to last for the remainder of 2025 and will continue in 2026 and 2027.