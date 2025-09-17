Windsor police are asking motorists to avoid the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road due to ongoing construction.

In a social media post, the police service says there is significant traffic congestion in the area and reports an increase in collisions.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:



Motorists are advised to avoid the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road due to ongoing construction and significant traffic congestion.



An increase in collisions has been reported in this area. For your safety, please consider using an alternate route… pic.twitter.com/e5M4d78hwC — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 17, 2025

Police say for your safety, consider using an alternate route whenever possible.

As AM800 news reported this week, work has started on the Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway interchange project.

The city also warned drivers to expect major delays in the area as crews start the $100-million overpass interchange at the intersection.

The work is part of the first phase of the project, which includes the removal of the traffic signals and the installation of temporary traffic signals.

It also includes the realignment of culverts and ditches, the widening of the shoulder and median and the start of bridge abutments for the overpass.

The city says lane restrictions are in place along the expressway from east of Lauzon Parkway, County Road 22 west of Lesperance Road to Banwell Road, and from the roundabout at Mulberry Drive and Wildwood Drive, south to the expressway.

This phase of the project is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Construction is expected to last for the remainder of 2025 and will continue in 2026 and 2027.