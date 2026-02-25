More noise exemptions for a major construction project in Windsor.

Windsor City Council has approved a noise bylaw exemption for the Banwell Road/E.C. Row Expressway Interchange and Corridor Improvements project.

The exemption will allow construction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday thru Saturday to help complete the project.

According to a city report, the latest exemption is for work scheduled for one week in March or April and is specifically for the erection of precast concrete girders for the new Banwell Road overpass structure.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani says council also approved allowing the city's CAO to grant further noise bylaw exemptions as required for the duration of the Banwell project.

He says crews will be working earlier and later.

"They're going to be working earlier in the morning and later into the evening, and this just allows them to finish that work quicker, which removes the inconvenience of the construction we currently are experiencing with that project," he says.

Marignani says the CAO will inform councillors when more noise exemptions are happening.

"The councillor of that ward where the noise bylaw is being exempted must be informed so that the councillor can tell the residents of this before it actually happens so that we don't have residents saying, 'What's going on?'" says Marignani.

He's expecting to hear from residents when the exemptions happen.

"We're here to answer those concerns and to voice those concerns to administration so that they can make the changes that improve the quality of life or address the concerns so that it's no longer a concern," he says. "We're doing what we're supposed to do, and I'm happy that administration did bring that up."

Phase one of the $110-million overpass project started last September.

Work on the project is expected to continue into 2027.

At times last year, the work caused major traffic delays, and Windsor police also asked motorists to avoid the area due to significant traffic congestion and reported increases in collisions.

Last year's work also included noise exemptions and full closures of the westbound and eastbound lanes on different weekends.

The province has committed $68.8 million for the infrastructure project.