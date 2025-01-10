The average apartment rental rates fell three per cent in the Windsor area to end 2024.

The average overall rental rate decreased to $1,682 in 2024, according to a report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

Average asking rents fell nationally to $2,109 in December on a year-over-year basis, marking a 17-month low, according to the report.

The figure is down 3.2 per cent from the same month last year.

Overall, Canada's most expensive province to be a renter is Ontario, which recorded a 4.7 per cent year-over-year decrease in apartment rents to an average ask of $2,332.

The report finds the average rental rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor was $1,554 in December, down 0.2 per cent compared to December 2023.

A two-bedroom apartment was renting for $1,866, down 4.2 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.