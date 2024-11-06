Uncertainty.

That's how a writer with Automotive News Canada is describing the automotive sector following the U.S. election that saw Donald Trump elected as the 47th president.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike and Meg', Greg Layson says no one knows what Trump is going to do and feels it will be hard for automakers to plan for the future.

"When someone this volatile comes in with really not a plan just a lot of bluster, it's really hard to invest and it's really hard for automakers to plan the future," says Layson.

He feels it's a very uncomfortable situation for automakers to be in.

"We don't know really what he's going to do," he says. "He has said all kinds of things. Tariffs on China, tariffs on anything imported into America. We just had a discussion yesterday in our editorial call with my U.S. colleagues, what does that mean for the parts sector and we make a ton of parts in Windsor."

Layson says Trump has talked and has open hostility towards the electric vehicle transition.

"Does he change legislation in the United States that make EVs more expensive or less appealing and people start to migrate back to the internal combustion engine," says Layson. "There are all kinds of questions right now and I wish I had more concrete answers but truly the word is uncertainty right now," says Layson.

Layson feels Trump has surrounded himself with more 'yes' men and women and doesn't believe there are people there to keep him in check and give him the right advice when it comes to the automotive industry.