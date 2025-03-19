There's another confirmed case of the measles in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, there are now 12 confirmed cases this month.

AM800 news reported on Tuesday, there were 11 confirmed cases reported in March.

The health unit says there were two confirmed cases in February.

Last week, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington implemented hospital-wide visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16.

The hospitals say the restrictions are in place until further notice.