Windsor Regional Hospital is putting restrictions in place for visitors due to rising measles cases.

In response to the increase in cases across southwestern Ontario, the hospital is implementing a hospital-wide visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16-years-old.

This policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Those who have appointments at the hospital, and believe they've been exposed to measles in the past three weeks, are unvaccinated, or are presenting symptoms of measles, are asked to call the department your appointment is scheduled with prior to your appointment day and time.

Those who require medical attention at the emergency department who believe they've been exposed, are unvaccinated, or who are presenting symptoms, are asked to call the department first, and are asked to wear a mask prior to entry.