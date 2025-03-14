Erie Shores HealthCare is implementing restrictions in response to an increase in measles cases.

The hospital states they are temporarily implementing hospital-wide visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16, effective immediately, until further notice.

This comes one day after Windsor Regional Hospital implemented the same restriction.

Anyone arriving at Erie Shores HealthCare will undergo measles screening at all hospital entrances.

Patients and visitors exposed to measles in the last three weeks who are unvaccinated, or who are experiencing symptoms of measles are asked to contact the hospital before arrival.

Those who have appointments scheduled at Erie Shores are asked to call beforehand to receive guidance.