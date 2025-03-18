The number of confirmed measles cases in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent continues to grow.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says since February, there have been 13 confirmed cases.

The health unit says there were two confirmed cases in February and 11 so far this month.

Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says since January, there have been 18 confirmed measles cases.

Both health units continue to issue possible exposure point locations in the regions and are asking unvaccinated individuals who visited the locations to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

Last week, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington implemented hospital-wide visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16.

The hospitals say the restrictions are in place until further notice.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance also has visitor restrictions in place for its Women and Children’s Unit.

The hospital recently opened a measles information centre at its Chatham site.

The centre provides guidance to those who have been exposed to the measles virus and are not fully vaccinated.