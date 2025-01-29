Amherstburg council is seeing what they can do to get a second ferry to Boblo Island operational.

On January 16, the main ferry that transports residents to the island went out of service after large ice floes damaged the propeller.

The ferry was out of commission for three days, and while the island is supposed to have a second ferry as back-up for emergency use there isn't one that is operational.

This is not the first time residents have faced this issue after in the fall of 2023 the main ferry was out of service for two weeks for 'routine maintenance', and the back up ferry was deemed unsafe by Transport Canada.

During Monday's meeting, council went in-camera to discuss the issue, but ultimately a motion was passed in public session asking for the town solicitor to provide details on what - if anything - council can do to insist Amico Properties have a second ferry operational.

Amico Properties owns the island, and is also responsible for the Amherstburg Ferry Company.

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue says the entire issue is the second ferry.

"Council does not believe in having a tug boat that can't take either people, nor vehicles, constitutes access to the island, and emergency services. That's what we're trying to find out."

Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb says residents on the island are concerned.

"They understand that they're choosing to live on an island in the middle of an international waterway, so there's going to be some inconvenience, but the municipality just wants to make sure we're doing all we can to ensure that emergency services are available to the island residents."

Gibb says town staff has been in contact with Amico.

"Amico does inform the Town when there's issues with the ferry so that we can ensure that the fire service, police, EMS, are aware. So there is communication going back and forth."

According to Prue, under the town's emergency services plan, the island is required to have two working ferries at all times.

Island residents are required to pay upwards of $5,000 in ferry dues each year, for access to the private ferry that is supposed to operate 24/7, 365 days a year on a 20 minute schedule.

A report is expected to come back to council at a later date.