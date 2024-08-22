The E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue intersection remains one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Windsor police say so far this year, there have been 38 crashes at the intersection, which is more than any other intersection in the city.



The intersection is also part of the city's red light camera program that started in January 2022.



The police service says its Traffic Enforcement Unit began a campaign in May, monitoring the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city.



Police are asking motorists to stay alert at intersections, obey traffic signals and signage, use caution when turning and stay off cellphones even at a red light.

