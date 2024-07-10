An agreement has been reached to end a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of the University of Windsor.

The University of Windsor, the University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) and students involved in the encampment have agreed on positive ways forward through a series of actions, according to a release issued Wednesday by the university.

The pro-Palestinian movement first set up the encampment zone at the university on May 9, and some individuals have been sleeping there ever since in protest over Israeli military action in Gaza.

For the past several weeks, the university has been engaged in separate discussions both with the UWSA, which represents more than 10,000 students on campus, and students involved in the encampment.

According to the university, the UWSA proposed a motion independently from the efforts of students involved in the encampment, so two separate agreements were reached.

The statement says, "The University of Windsor, guided by its strategic plan, Aspire, is dedicated to equity, diversity, and inclusion, and to ensuring student voices and aspirations are heard. Both agreements align with Aspire and the university's ongoing efforts for combatting identity-based violence and discrimination, especially against people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Key components of the agreements include:

- Students from the encampment will remove all tents and related components within 48 hours.

- Enhanced anti-racism initiatives: The university's anti-racism and anti-oppression policies and websites will address identity-based oppression, including offering comprehensive education and training for senior leaders, faculty, and staff.

- Support for students: An expanded Scholars at Risk program and possible new initiatives will provide enhanced support for students affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

- Responsible investing: The University will continue to evolve in its investment review practices and strategies, aligned with its responsible investment policy and responsibilities as a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, while ensuring financial sustainability to support mission-related goals.

- Disclosure: In keeping with the practices of other Ontario universities, the University will annually disclose direct and indirect public fund investments.

The statement also says, "The University of Windsor upholds freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly. We are steadfast in ensuring our campus is a space for safe, respectful expression of diverse viewpoints, even when challenging or contentious. Civil discourse, irrespective of political, religious, moral, or ethical perspectives, is fundamental to fostering understanding and collaboration."