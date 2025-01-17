A 50-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Malden Road in Windsor.

Windsor police say on January 13, a 48-year-old woman reported to LaSalle police, that a man had deliberately drove his pickup truck towards her at a park in the 4600-block of Malden Road.

According to police, the woman tried to jump out of the way of the speeding truck but was hit by the vehicle's side mirror and suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries.

An investigation was launched by LaSalle police, who contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit to investigate the incident.

The investigation revealed the man had been harassing the woman since October 2024.

The man was arrested by police on January 15 at a home in the 1400-block of St. Patrick’s Avenue.

He's charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, utter death threats and mischief over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is still active and are urging anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the 4600-block of Malden Road around the time of the incident to come forward.