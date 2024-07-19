26 international students from Japan will be making their way to Windsor to experience the "Canadian Life".



Through the MLI Homestay program, this group of high school students will arrive in the city on July 22, and stay in Windsor for a week and a half.

During their stay, these students will stay with their host families, and attend classes at Dr. David Suzuki Public School.

They will also get to take part in extracurricular activities such as a visit to Fort Malden, and a trip to Niagara Falls.

The students will get to experience the "Canadian Life" with their host families and will get the chance to try new experiences such as outdoor BBQs, s'mores, and Sunday morning pancakes with maple syrup.

Sae Yokoi, Groups Supervisor for MLI Homestay, says the students will experience trips throughout their stay.

"They will do the ESL course in the morning, and in the afternoon they will do a variety of activities including visiting City Hall, visit the University, and going to Niagara Falls."



She says the students have evenings and weekends free.

"This is their opportunity to experience all of the Canadian life, so they will spend every evening having dinner, going for walks, and just to share the cultural aspect."



Yokoi says everyone involved learns a lot.



"I get the feedback from our host families that they actually learn a lot about Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, international cultural information is exchanged between the students, the families, and our families enjoy it."

In February 2024, over 40 high school students from Europe, Asia, and South America, flew to Windsor as part of the program.

Later this year in August, 60 international students from Japan will visit the area for two weeks.

More information about hosting a student can be found by clicking here.