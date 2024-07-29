One man is facing charges after police were called about a fight in Windsor.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on July 26, officers responded to a report about a fight in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Once on the scene, officers learned that a man was behaving erratically and had allegedly assaulted a stranger before throwing a chair at the person's vehicle.

Officers quickly located a suspect around Wyandotte Street East and Aylmer Avenue.

Police say that as officers attempted to place the man under arrest, he became combative and struck an officer in the face.

A brief chase ensued until officers were able to arrest the suspect.

There were no physical injuries to the police officers or the suspect.

A 22-year-old man is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and mischief under $5,000.