FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Authorities say two bodies have been found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport.

The airline says the bodies were located in the wheel well area Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A JetBlue statement says they were found during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection.

The names of the people found and other details were not immediately released Tuesday.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.