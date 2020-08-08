The City of Windsor has certified the list of candidates running in the Ward 2 byelection.

According to the city's website, there are 15 candidates seeking the vacant seat.

The seat has been vacant since the end of June following the resignation of Fabio Costante.

Costante resigned after accepting a job as chief executive officer of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

He was first elected to city council in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022.

Nick Amlin was the first candidate to file papers. He filed on July 21.

Jake Kelza Pollock was the last individual to file papers. Pollock filed on September 11.

Helmi Charif announced his intentions to run in early August but withdrew on August 29.

Sam Romano, who was the runner-up in the last municipal election in ward 2, is also running.

The Ward 2 byelection takes place on Monday, October 27.

Residents will be able to vote from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The city says voting stations will be released soon.

Advance voting happens on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Campbell Baptist Church, on Wyandotte Street West.