Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring for the vacant Windsor city council Ward 2 seat.

Three candidates are running so far, including Helmi Charif, who said this is his seventh time running for city council.

Charif said he previously lived Wellington Avenue between Ward 2 and Ward 3.

"The key issues are still the same, 10 years ago, 20 years ago, no solutions. This is what motivated me the most because I've never given up because the issues in Ward 2, and in the whole city still haven't been resolved," Charif said.

Charif said roads, alleyways, public safety, transit and vacant west end homes are some of his top priorities.

"We have in Ward 2 about 200 houses, boarded up houses, and they are neglected, and this is an eyesore. We need to tackle affordable housing and homelessness, we need real investment, not just Band-Aid solutions," he said.

Charif said he is different than other candidates running.

"What makes me different is I'm not backed by special interests, I speak for the people, not for developers or lobbyists," Charif said. "My honesty may not be flashy but it's real. I'm here to work for the residents not for a political career."

Candidate registration opened up on July 21, and it will close at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.