A Windsor man has thrown his name in the hat to potentially become the new ward 2 councillor.

Nick Amlin is the first person to put his name forward in the byelection as nominations for the seat opened on July 21.

Former ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante announced his resignation on June 22.

Despite currently residing in ward 3, Amlin states he's no stranger to west Windsor and believes that ward 2 deserves a strong, active, and passionate voice at City Hall.

The 38-year-old states that he had a successful 16-year career in the Canadian Armed Forces. He started as an Army Reservist, transitioned to full-time service with the Canadian Army, and then served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

After retiring from the military, he returned to Windsor and became involved in local community advocacy. He is currently completing an Honours Degree in International Relations and Development Studies at the University of Windsor, along with a minor in Sociology.

Amlin says he's excited about this opportunity.

"The opportunity has presented itself and I figured I might as well jump on it, and I spend most of my time down in ward 2, I'm there for school, I'm there for all the great restaurants that are down there, and I think that I could help be a voice for the people of ward 2 that desperately need good representation."

He says he's concerned about the boarded up homes in ward 2.

"I know it's tied up in litigation right now, there's got to be something we can do as a city to move that forward just for the residents. Leaving those there - it just does nothing for the neighbourhood, it brings down the equity of surrounding properties, it attracts rodents, it attracts crime, and that costs even more resources when you have to get EMS, you have to have more police over there. I'd like to see that dealt with."

Amlin says it's no secret that he doesn't live in ward 2.

"I don't think that we're really defined by our postal code at the end of the day. I want to be a champion for this area, I want to be a champion for ward 2. I'm sure most people will realize that. To be fair here, it's not like I'm living in Forest Glade... I'm a few blocks away."

There are no rules regarding councillors having to live in the ward they represent.

Amlin is also a volunteer and block captain for Neighbourhood Watch and is a volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross.

Those wishing to run for the election must be a resident of the City of Windsor, a non-resident-owner or tenant of land in the city, or the spouse of such owner or tenant. They must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18-years-old.

Candidates seeking nomination will have until September 12 at 2 p.m. to register. Residents will head to the polls on Monday, October 27.