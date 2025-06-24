The runner-up in the last municipal election in Windsor's ward 2 wants the vacant seat.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Sam Romano says he would say 'yes' if council decides to appoint the runner-up to the position.

He says if council calls for a byelection, he will probably run.

Romano was one of four candidates running in ward 2 during the 2022 election.

He finished second behind Fabio Costante and received 11 per cent of the vote.

Romano says he's interested in the seat.

"I had retired from Royal Bank after a 40 year career and I thought it was a great opportunity to jump into that role and see what we could do to help the west end," says Romano.

He says he went to elementary and secondary school in the west end and attended the University of Windsor.

"I think I can add some value to council especially when it comes to the west end," he says. "I grew up in the west end. Actually I'm living in the house my parents bought when they came from Italy in the west end. So I'm entrenched in the west end. On my bike all the time riding around. I've gone door to door during the last election. I think we need to keep the momentum up that Fabio started."

Costante, who announced his resignation on Monday, received 74 per cent of the vote in 2022.

Chris Soda finished third with just under eight per cent of the vote and Myriam Faraj finished fourth with just over seven per cent of the vote.

Two administration reports will go before city council on July 14, outlining the process and steps to replace Costante.