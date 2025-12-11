The application process to fill two vacant trustee seats at the Greater Essex County District School Board is now closed.

The nomination period opened on Nov. 20, and closed as of noon on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

11 individuals have put their names forward who are interested in the position.

The public school board is looking to fill two seats following the resignations of Ron LeClair and Nancy Armstrong.

LeClair represented Amherstburg and LaSalle, while Armstrong represented Leamington and Pelee Island.

LeClair resigned effective Oct. 21, while Armstrong resigned effective Nov. 7.

The 11 candidates will now be interviewed by the current trustees during a special board meeting on Dec. 15.

The two new trustrees will be appointed to office the following night at the board's regular meeting on Dec. 16.

Information on each candidate can be found by clicking here.