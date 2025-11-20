The Greater Essex County District School Board is now accepting applications to fill two vacant trustee seats.

The board has posted the application package on its website.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; a Canadian citizen; a resident in the region of the Greater Essex County District School Board; a designated English-language public school board supporter; qualified to vote for members of the GECDSB; and not disqualified by any legislation from holding the office of trustee.

The local public school board is looking to fill the seats after the resignations of Ron LeClair and Nancy Armstrong.

LeClair represented Amherstburg and LaSalle, while Armstrong represented Leamington and Pelee Island.

As AM800 news reported on Wednesday, the school board will fill the vacancies through appointment.

Current trustees have agreed to interview interested candidates at a special board meeting on December 15, with the new trustees being appointed to office the following night at the board's regular meeting.

Interested individuals must submit their signed application by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10.