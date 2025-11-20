Zekelman Industries says it is sending out more than $10,000 in reward cheques after receiving verified reports of foreign steel being used on publicly funded construction projects across Canada.

The Windsor-based company launched its "Buy Canadian" initiative earlier this month, encouraging the public to flag government-backed builds where imported steel is being used.

CEO Barry Zekelman had described it bluntly as a "snitch line" against the government who is bringing in foreign steel for projects in Canada.

According to the company, the first round of $1,000 rewards covers reports tied to sites including the new fire hall in Amherstburg, the St. Clair transmission line in southwestern Ontario, Brantford's Blanche E. Williams Public School, the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, the Pattullo Bridge replacement in Surrey and the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension.

Zekelman says the volume of early submissions reflects public concern about how taxpayer dollars are being spent, and shows how residents are taking a stand for Canadian workers, businesses and the integrity of our infrastructure.

The campaign follows the federal government's newly introduced Buy Canadian Act, which aims to prioritize Canadian-made materials in public procurement.

Canadians can report suspected foreign steel use by submitting photos and project details through the company's website.

In mid-October, Zekelman joined United Steelworkers union members to rally against foreign steel that was being used in a new overpass at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani stated to AM800 News that city administration said the work was procured in 2024 prior to any tariffs being implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum