Windsor native Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries, is rewarding Canadians who spot imported steel being used in public projects.

Zekelman Industries, North America's largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer, announced new initiative on Monday offering a $1,000 reward to Canadians who report the use of foreign steel in active or future public construction projects.

This program reinforces Zekelman's ongoing advocacy for the Buy Canadian Act.

Those who spot imported steel being used on active or future construction sites that are funded by federal or provincial governments, and are the first to submit a photo and project details on the Zekelman website will be eligible to receive a $1,000 reward.

Zekelman states that when foreign materials are being used in Canadian projects that it weakens the economy and exports local jobs.

In mid-October, Zekelman joined United Steelworkers union members to rally against foreign steel being used in a new overpass at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani told AM800 News following the rally that city administration stated the work was procured in 2024 prior to any tariffs being implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.