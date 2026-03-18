Zekelman Industries' 'Buy Canadian' reward program is coming to an end this month.

The campaign was launched last November and was an initiative that encouraged the public to flag government-backed builds where imported steel was being used.

According to Zekelman Industries, the initiative has paid out $30,000 CAD in rewards to Canadians who identified the use of imported steel in publicly funded construction projects across the country.

When the campaign launched, CEO Barry Zekelman described it bluntly as a "snitch line" against the government that is bringing in foreign steel for projects in Canada.

The company says verified submissions ranged from bridges to schools as well as hospitals and transit centres.

Zekelman Industries says individuals earned $1,000 CAD for flagging the imported steel via an online form.

The campaign followed the federal government's Buy Canadian Act, which prioritizes Canadian-made materials in public procurement.

Last October, Zekelman joined United Steelworkers union members who rallied against foreign steel that was being used for a new overpass at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

The program wraps up at the end of the month.