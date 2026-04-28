The Windsor Police Service is seeing a downward trend in youth crime despite the recent death of a 16-year-old in the city's second murder of the year.

Investigation Services Superintendent Paolo Di Carlo says year-to-date, youth crime is trending down compared to 2025.

"So far we have had 85 incidents of crimes against persons in youth crime, down 20 per cent from 2025. 92 youths have been involved in crimes against persons, again, down 21 per cent from 2025. 24 youths have been charged with violent offences, down 46 per cent from 2025," he says.

Di Carlo says they continue to work on prevention and early intervention when it comes to dealing with youth crime.

"We still work with youth diversion and community partners to keep young people out of the justice system. We continue to engage schools. We are trying to actively work with youth to keep them out of the system. When an incident like this happens, it certainly starts to raise questions that are understandable," he says.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East between McDougall Street and Mercer Street.

Once on scene, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab wound.

Police began life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers quickly tracked down and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1500 block of Goyeau Street.

An 18-year-old male is facing charges of first-degree murder, uttering death threats, and wearing a face mask in the commission of an offence.

Police say this is an active investigation but are treating it as a targeted incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Di Carlo says when people lose their lives to violence, especially when they are 16, it makes you think about what's important.

"To both those families, obviously the victim and the person who was arrested, lives will be changed forever," he says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.